Free seminar in Carroll County teaches community self-defense

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — As Carroll County continues to heal after the deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams, a martial arts group is doing what they can to keep the community safe.

Snow’s Mixed Martial Arts held a free self-defense seminar inside the Carroll County Community Center Wednesday night.

Dr. Jim Snowberger wanted to hold the class to help the people in the community defend themselves if they’re ever in danger.

Students of Snow’s Mixed Martial Arts helped in the presentation.

They wanted to inform the people of what to look for, and encouraged them not to live in fear.

“I just hope that this does give people the awareness of being more aware of their surroundings, like what to look for, and in the case that they will need [self-defense], they will have a little bit of knowledge to do something,” Snowberger said.

Zoie Laber attended Saturday’s class and said, “Just in case somebody comes up to you and you don’t know them and you’re scared, you can use the self-defense.”

Attendees learned physical tactics,including punching, kicking, and evasive maneuvers.

Snowberger also said something as simple as remembering to scream for help can be life-saving.

