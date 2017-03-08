Hundreds in Greater Lafayette support International Women’s Day

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Hundreds of women across Greater Lafayette are on strike, having walked off the job as part of International Women’s Day.

For those who were unable to strike Wednesday, a walk out was scheduled at 11 a.m. The goal was for women to stand publicly together for one hour.

One event organizer Megha Anwer joined us live at Purdue University’s Hovde Hall on News 18 at Noon to talk about the message behind the strike.

“The message is … appreciating, and honoring and celebrating the labor of both the paid and unpaid labor of women,” Anwer said. “Particularly, women of color, and trans and queer women. … We feel it’s their labor that gets marginalized … most often, so it’s really those people that we’re bringing to the forefront.”

She said the day is meant for celebrating and fighting for women’s rights.

“There’s a long history of women fighting for their rights – to be in educational institutions, to have absolute rights over their bodies – and it’s for that, that we are out here today,” Anwer continued.

She hopes the day helps spread the word that solidarity is imperative, and we all need to come together.

“This is the moment when we all need to join hands and come together in solidarity, so that there’s a final stop to our rights being trampled on and being pulled from under the rug,” she said.

The Hanna Community Center is also holding events in lieu of International Women’s Day. The workshops run Wednesday until 6 p.m.

