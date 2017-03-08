Indiana couple charged with neglect in death of 5-year-old

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a western Indiana couple failed to provide adequate nutrition and follow-up medical care for their disabled 5-year-old daughter who died last year.

The Terre Haute Tribune-Star reports 36-year-old Brian Moseman and 33-year-old Tiffany Daugherty were arrested Tuesday on charges including neglect of a dependent resulting in death. The child identified in court records only as “A.M.” died Jan. 21, 2016.

It wasn’t immediately known whether they had lawyers. They’re jailed on $75,000 bond each. News 18’s sister station WTHI-TV reports they’re due in Vigo County court Wednesday.

Documents say a forensic pathologist told investigators shortly after the death there were no signs of physical abuse, but the girl had microcephaly, seizures and other issues. A final report on the death listed pneumonia and malnutrition as indications of medical neglect.