Jasper Co. couple under investigation after 3-month-old dies

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Jasper County couple is under investigation after a 3-month-old suffered injuries under their care that led to the baby’s death. Autopsy results ruled the death a homicide due to physical trauma.

On Thursday, March 2, just before 2:30 a.m. deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an infant not breathing. Upon arriving to the Wheatfield home of Michael and Dannae Zylstra, deputies found Dannae’s son, Ayden, in respiratory distress and started CPR until medics arrived.

The child was first taken to Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso by ambulance. But due to his critical condition, he was then transferred to Comers Children’s Hospital at the University of Chicago Medical Center. During his medical exam, it was determined Ayden had suffered a traumatic injury which resulted in the respiratory distress.

Medical personnel contacted CPS and the sheriff’s office regarding Ayden. In response, deputies executed a search warrant at the Zylstra’s home around 5:30 p.m. that same day.

Investigators said several items associated with narcotics and drug use were found in the home, including items with cocaine and methamphetamine residue, along with heroin and fentenyl. In total, eight items were seized.

Deputies located the Zylstras on a traffic stop the following day, and both Michael and Dannae were taken into custody.

On Sunday, March 5, authorities were notified that Ayden had died. Two days later, an autopsy was performed in Cook County, Illinois, where local law enforcement was present during the exam. Ayden’s death was determined to be a homicide due to physical trauma.

Both subjects were originally taken to the Jasper County Jail. Michael Zylstra, 27, remains behind bars on a $12,000 surety bond, but Dannae Zylstra, 18, has since bonded out.

Each one faces the following preliminary charges:

Neglect of a dependent

Maintaining a common nuisance

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug

Possession of paraphernalia

Michael and Dannae Zylstra could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

