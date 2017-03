LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Lafayette police have located a missing 2-year-old.

Around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, police sent out an alert the child was missing.

Police said the child was last seen near Bridgewater Court on the city’s south side.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., the department announced the child was safely located by a neighbor.

