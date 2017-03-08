Man arrested after multicounty police pursuit

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A man has been taken into custody after leading police on a chase through two counties.

According to Clinton County Sheriff’s Major Joe Mink, the chase started west of Rossville and ended just after noon Wednesday near the Meijer on State Road 26 in Lafayette.

Major Mink describes the chase as “low speed” and says investigators believe the man was driving on a suspended license.

Nobody was injured during the pursuit.

News 18 will continue to follow this story and have more information once details becomes available.

