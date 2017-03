LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A 911 outage for AT&T customers has been resolved.

For much of Wednesday night, thousands were without the services.

News 18 received alerts from Lafayette police, as well as Tippecanoe, Carroll and Clinton Counties.

Customers were asked to call the non-emergency number for local agencies during the outage.

A cause of the outage is unclear, but authorities said it impacted several Midwestern states.

