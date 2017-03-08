Midwest-wide 911 outage for AT&T subscribers

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Lafayette Police Department has sent out an alert for residents over widespread 9-1-1 outages for AT&T customers.

The release, sent around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, describes the problem as “a large 9-1-1 outage in the Midwest Region” and says AT&T is aware.

Non-AT&T lines can still be used to call 9-1-1 in case of emergency. If an AT&T line is your only option, here are the non-emergency dispatch numbers for agencies in Tippecanoe County:

Lafayette Police Department: (765) 807-1200

West Lafayette Police Department: (765) 775-5200

Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office: (765) 423-9321

There’s no word yet on when the outage may be resolved.

