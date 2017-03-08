Montgomery Co. man arrested after grow operation discovered

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In Montgomery County, a man has been arrested for a marijuana grow operation.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in northern Montgomery County on County Road East 700 North. Deputies went to the home Wednesday just before 8:30 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies seized 194 marijuana plants, 50 grams of hashish, two firearms and more than $5,000 in cash.

Marvin Prather, 41, was arrested and taken taken to the Montgomery County Jail. He’s being held on a $1,000 cash bond.

Prather faces preliminary charges of cultivating marijuana, possession of a schedule IV substance and maintaining a common nuisance.

The Montgomery County Health Department and Indiana Department of Child Services assisted with the investigation.

