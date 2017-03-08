NE Indiana plant to close, 120 workers will lose jobs

BLUFFTON, Ind. (AP) — A company that makes plastic shipping containers plans to close its northeastern Indiana factory, costing about 120 workers their jobs.

Bluffton Mayor Ted Ellis says Buckhorn officials told him Monday the plant would close in the city about 20 miles south of Fort Wayne.

He tells CBS affiliate WANE-TV Buckhorn plans to consolidate its manufacturing operations at its Springfield, Missouri, plant.

Milford, Ohio-based Buckhorn hasn’t filed paperwork notifying state officials of its plans, but Ellis believes the closure is more than two months away.

The news comes several weeks after truck bed liner maker PendaForm announced it would eliminate about 75 jobs at its Bluffton plant.

Ellis says the loss of about 200 jobs is “not a mortal blow by any stretch of the imagination” to the city of about 10,000 residents.