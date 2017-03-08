Purdue begins Big Ten Tournament journey Friday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — No. 13-ranked and top-seeded Purdue heads to the Nation’s Capital in search of its third trophy of the season when it tips off the 20th annual Big Ten Tournament on Friday at the Verizon Center. The Boilermakers will face the winner of Illinois and Michigan in the first quarterfinal at noon ET, on ESPN.

TEAM NOTES

• The Boilermakers will be the No. 1 seed for the first time in tournament history. Purdue has already won titles at the Cancun Challenge in November and the Big Ten regular-season title.

• Purdue owns a 86-68 all-time record against Michigan and a 100-87 all-time mark against Illinois.

• In Purdue’s Big Ten “double-plays” this year, it went 9-1 with the loss coming at Iowa (Iowa, Michigan State, Indiana, Northwestern, Penn State).

• Purdue won its 23rd regular-season Big Ten championship, the most in Big Ten history (Indiana – 22; Ohio State – 20).

• Purdue has now won two Big Ten regular-season titles in the last eight years. Only Ohio State (3; 2010, 2011, 2012) has more titles in that span.

• Purdue has won at least 12 Big Ten games in three straight years for just the second time ever (1994-98; 5 seasons).

• The Boilermakers have been ranked in the AP Top 25 in each of the last 37 polls, the seventh-longest active streak nationally and longest streak in the Big Ten (Wisconsin – 18). The streak of 37 consecutive weeks being ranked is the second-longest streak in school history.

• Since the start of last season, Purdue is 51-15. The 51 wins are the 12th-most nationally since the start of last year (through Monday’s games) and the most in the Big Ten during that span (Maryland – 49).

• Purdue’s 38 league wins since the start of the 2014-15 season are the second most in Big Ten play (Wisconsin – 40; Purdue – 38; Maryland – 38; Michigan State – 35). Purdue and Maryland are the only Big Ten teams to have secured a double-bye in each of the three years of the new format.

• Purdue is 28-1 since the start of last year when outrebounding opponents by 10 or more. The lone loss came to Minnesota this year.

• Purdue’s 81.5 free throw percentage in Big Ten play was the second-best percentage in Big Ten history. Over the last five games, Purdue shot 83.7 pct.

• In league games only, Purdue led the league in scoring offense (77.7), scoring margin (+8.1), free throw percentage (.815), 3-point percentage (.400), rebound margin (+4.4) and defensive rebound percentage (.749). It was second in assists (16.8; Iowa – 16.9), 3-pointers made (8.7; Michigan – 9.4) and 3-point percentage defense (.324; Rutgers – .323).

PLAYER / COACH NOTES

• Caleb Swanigan needs one double-double to tie Jerry Lucas (three times) and Brad Sellers for the Big Ten’s all-time season record (26).

• Caleb Swanigan’s 227 rebounds in Big Ten play were the most since Michigan’s Rudy Tomjanovich had 227 in 1970 … 47 years ago!

• Vincent Edwards needs five rebounds to become the fifth player in school history with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 250 assists.

• Isaac Haas needs nine points for 1,000 in his career.

• Head coach Matt Painter has passed Tom Davis for 16th place the Big Ten’s career victories list in league games only with 127 wins.

• Matt Painter has won 65.3 percent of his games at Purdue. Legendary coach Gene Keady won 65.5 percent of his games at Purdue (1981-05).

