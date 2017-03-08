Rick Mount to be inducted into College Basketball Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Purdue Sports) — Seven decorated former players and a championship-winning former coach will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday, Nov. 19. The 2017 Induction Celebration, presented by Nike, will take place at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City.

Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan, Winston-Salem State’s Cleo Hill, Indiana’s Scott May, Purdue’s Rick Mount, Creighton’s Paul Silas, Gonzaga’s John Stockton and Duke’s Jay Williams join former Wisconsin, Milwaukee and Wisconsin-Platteville coach Bo Ryan to form the Class of 2017.

“We are honored to welcome another esteemed class into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame,” said Reggie Minton, deputy executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and chair of the Hall of Fame selection panel. “Collectively, this group broke barriers, won championships, set records, competed for their country, and left a lasting mark on the coaching profession. Each inductee is uniquely deserving of a permanent place in our game’s history.”

The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame is located inside the College Basketball Experience (CBE), a world-class experiential entertainment facility adjacent to Kansas City’s Sprint Center. The Hall of Fame’s 12th induction celebration will precede the 2017 Hall of Fame Classic, which will feature national powers Baylor, Creighton, UCLA and Wisconsin competing Nov. 20-21 at Sprint Center.

From 1967 to 1970, Rick Mount put together what remains the most prolific scoring career in Purdue history. After a year on the freshman team, Mount piled up 2,323 points over the next three seasons, averaging 32.3 points per game. A banner 1968-69 season saw the Boilermakers claim the Big Ten title, make the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance and reach the national title game, with Mount taking home consensus All-America accolades. Mount repeated as a consensus All-American as a senior after averaging a league-record 35.4 points per game. The three-time All-Big Ten first team selection was drafted No. 1 overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 1970 ABA draft and went on to play five professional seasons.

Mount becomes the fourth Purdue representative to be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, joining Ward “Piggy” Lambert (coach), John Wooden (player) and Gene Keady (coach).

The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, a program of the NABC Foundation, inducted its first class in 2006. That class included the game’s inventor, Dr. James Naismith, and possibly its greatest coach, John Wooden. Since then, 10 more classes have been inducted, including the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Dominique Wilkins. More information about Hall of Fame weekend can be found at http://www.halloffameweekend.com.

