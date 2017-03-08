Tornado carries wedding memories from Illinois to Indiana

CROSSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Mementos of a southern Illinois couple’s wedding and engagement have been found nearly 50 miles away after a tornado tore their home from its foundation.

A bag containing an engagement picture, wedding day invitations and a bride’s garter was whisked from Charlie and Kim Jacobs’ home in Crossville, Illinois, when the tornado hit around 10 p.m. on Feb. 28. The bag was later found— intact — on Tracy Vinson’s farm in Hazleton, Indiana, according to WFIE-TV.

“I was like, ‘I gotta find these people,'” Vinson told the television station. “This might be the one thing they have left from their home.”

She posted photos on Facebook — and was able to track the couple down about 90 minutes later, thanks to dozens of comments and the post being shared.

“I was like, in tears, and I haven’t even met these people yet,” Vinson said. “I could imagine, if it happened to me, I would definitely want someone to.”

Charlie and Kim Jacobs say they’re amazed the photos and other mementos traveled so far. Vinson and the couple plan to meet this week.

The tornado was on the ground for more than 50 minutes in the area between Carmi, Illinois, and Oakland City, Indiana. Forecasters estimated the maximum wind speed at more than 150 mph.