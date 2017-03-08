Trail Safety Task Force being formed in Delphi

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — A task force is being formed in Delphi focusing on trail safety, which has become a top priority in the city since the deaths of two teenage girls near the Monon High Bridge last month.

The Trail Safety Task Force, formulated through the Delphi Historic Trails, will be comprised of law enforcement, community members, trail organizations, schools and other groups.

The task force will develop a comprehensive plan, looking at a variety of suggestions for improving safety on the more than 10-mile stretch of trail system.

Suggestions the task force will consider are:

Educating the public on safety

Using cameras

Mapping and coordinating locations for 911 identification

Placing appropriate signs

Utilizing safety stations

Conducting police patrols

The Wabash & Erie Canal Association and two local banks – Security Federal Savings and Loan of Delphi and First Federal Savings and Loan of Greensburg – are collecting donations for safety improvements. Other events are planned including a 5K benefit run in Delphi on or near National Trails Day on June 3.

Organizers said the Monon High Bridge is deteriorating and not yet officially part of the trail system. Extensive plans are in place to rehabilitate the bridge for pedestrian use once it is finally acquired from the railroad.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Delphi Historic Trails.

