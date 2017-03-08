TSC reassures parents after gun is accidentally brought to school

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – The Tippecanoe School Corporation is reassuring parents after a student accidentally brought a gun to school Tuesday morning.

It happened at Wyandotte Elementary School. The principal sent out a letter, notifying parents.

According to the letter, after being dropped off by a parent, the student realized the gun was in a book bag. The student immediately reported it to a staff member.

Based on the investigation by the school resource officer with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, the parent accidentally placed it there during the morning commute. The student had no intention of hurting anyone and was not even aware of the weapon.

