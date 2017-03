TIPPECANOE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Tippecanoe School Corporation is one of 32 school corporations throughout the state to receive a digital learning grant.

The Indiana Department of Education’s Office of eLearning announced the winners Wednesday.

The grant provides for professional development, developing content and expectations and creates avenues for parent-student communication.

It will also help with purchasing devices.

