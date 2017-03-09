Delphi, Iowa killings not believed to be linked

DELPHI, Ind. (AP/WLFI) — Authorities investigating the killings of two Delphi teens say they’ve contacted Iowa police about their unsolved case regarding the 2012 killings of two cousins, but they don’t believe the crimes are connected.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine says Indiana authorities have spoken to Iowa investigators about the abduction and killings of 10-year-old Lyric Cook and 8-year-old Elizabeth Collins.

The Evansdale, Iowa, cousins vanished in July 2012. Their bikes were found along a trail near a lake. Their bodies were found months later about 20 miles away in a wildlife refuge.

Perrine says investigators believe any similarities between that case and the recent killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams are a coincidence.

“The two cases are similar,” Perrine said during the press conference. “But based on the evidence, we are not able to connect the two cases at this time.”

The Delphi girls vanished Feb. 13 while hiking. They were found dead the following day.

