Fugitive Search: Derrick Lenier Collins Jr.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted on an arrest warrant for several charges.

Twenty-two-year-old Derrick Lenier Collins Jr. is the subject of this week’s Fugitive Search. Police describe him as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

In March, Tippecanoe County Superior Court V issued Collins a warrant for strangulation, criminal confinement, intimidation, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.

A second warrant was issued for Collins, also in March, out of Tippecanoe County Superior Court I for battery with a prior conviction, domestic battery, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement and two counts of invasion of privacy.

If you have any information on Collins’ whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or use the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

