Grandfather of slain Delphi teen speaks to media

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The family of one of the two teens killed in Delphi last month spoke publicly to the media in a press conference Thursday following the tragedy.

At the news conference, held at 10 a.m. at the Carroll County Courthouse, investigators were also on hand to answer questions from the media regarding the deaths of Abigail and Liberty German. They started the event with a prayer.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby first started by sending out his gratitude and thanks to everyone involved and for the community support, then he turned over the mic to Mike Patty, German’s grandfather.

Patty started off by reading a statement from the family of Abby Williams, who chose not to speak to the media Thursday.

“Abby and Libby loved each other. Throughout this tragedy, we have honored their memory by caring for and respecting each other. We respect Libby’s family’s decision to speak publicly at this time, just as they respect our family’s decision not to speak publicly.”

Patty also added that the media trust the choice of the Williams’ family and wait for them to reach out to you if they so desire.

“This horrible crime has torn a hole in our families that will never heal,” Patty said. “It’s the small things that seem to hurt the most.”

He talked about how the girls were getting ready for the upcoming softball season, and added there are too many ways the girls have impacted their lives to share them all.

Patty turned his attention to asking people to help in the investigation. Someone knows this man and investigators need your help, he said. Look for changes in appearance or behavior in people and report information to the tip line.

Patty thanked Pat McAfee and Jim Irsay for helping boost the reward fun to close to $220,000. He also announced additional donations will be used for a scholarship fund and hopefully a softball field and park in the name of Abby and Libby.

