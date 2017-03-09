Grandfather’s emotional plea for help in Delphi double homicide

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The grandfather of one of the victims in the Delphi double homicide investigation is asking for your help finding the person or people responsible for the deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams.

A news conference was held Thursday morning so Mike Patty could tell the public how this tragedy is affecting both families. There wasn’t a person in the room who didn’t feel the heartbreak that not only the families are going through but law enforcement too.

It takes guts to address a room full of media.

“This horrible crime has torn a hole in our families that will never heal,” Patty said.

But the hope?

If people knew a little more about what the family is going through, they’ll think harder about who could have committed the crime.

“It’s the small things that seem to hurt the most. It’s just natural to holler for them to come to dinner. Or in the mornings to get up and get ready for school,” Patty said. “Then expect them to come in the door after school. The silence when we don’t hear their voice.”

Through all his pain, Patty was still able to make a stunning analogy.

“A phrase that was jokingly attached to Libby in our family from asking her to pick up her shoes, her school backpack, her coat, her first reply would almost always be – ‘I will, in a minute.'”

That’s when Patty asked the public to give her that minute she always asked for.

“To really study the picture and listen to the audio clip,” he said. “Someone out there knows this person or persons.”

And there’s no shortage of heart in this investigation.

“It’s not easy and a lot of people are putting a lot of work into this,” Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said. “And we are hoping that the tip is there and we are going to find it.”

Libby is the reason they have the still frames and audio of the suspect. We asked why her grandfather thought she had the presence of mind to hit record.

“She’s a smart girl, she really was,” said Patty. “We talked a lot about having the presence of mind of her surroundings and, obviously, she’s kind of a photo buff anyway.”

Patty says the two girls went out Feb. 13, the day they went missing, to take pictures in the first place. And to those calling his granddaughter a hero?

“Both of the girls were heroes. They stuck together. I don’t know exactly what happened that day, but I imagine there was probably an opportunity for one or both to separate and try to make a break different ways,” he said. “But those girls loved each other; they were good friends, neither one of them left each other’s side. Both those girls are heroes in my book.”

Patty says there are plans to dedicate a softball field and scholarship in honor of Abby and Libby.

He wants to thank everyone who gave his family money and also donated to the reward fund, which is now around $224,000.

Investigators are still looking for information in this case. If you would like to report anything, you are asked to call the Tip Line at 844-459-5786 or send an email to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...