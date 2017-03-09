Historical Morris Schoolhouse makes 900-foot journey to new home

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Thursday was a big day for the Morris Schoolhouse, as it made its 900-foot trek to its new location off Cumberland Avenue.

While the moving process was a sight to see, everyone is now looking forward to the next step in the process.

“Move that school, move that school!” people in attendance chanted Thursday at the Morris Schoolhouse moving ceremony.

“I think it is crucial. There were 108 one-room schoolhouses in Tippecanoe County at one time, and now there are very few. So if we save this one, that’s huge,” said Sue Eiler, a volunteer organizer for the Morris Schoolhouse No. 5.

Eiler and many others have been planning this move for over a year. Organizers are looking forward to the more than a century old building working in a new capacity.

“It’s going to be a marvelous park and the schoolhouse will be center,” Eiler said. “And the children will be peeking in the schoolhouse windows for decades and generations to come. Talking about a one-room schoolhouse and learning about our history.”

While they were able to raise enough money to move the school, funding is still lacking for the rest of the park.

Jon Munn with West Lafayette Parks and Recreation said there’s still a lot of work to do.

“We will have to put some infrastructure in, do a drainage, design the drainage of the property, put some roads in, a restroom facility in,” Munn explained. “So we will be working on that over the next few years.”

West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis was also on hand. He said after a hectic week within the city, it was nice to have something everyone could get behind.

“In West Lafayette, there are so many things going on right now,” Dennis said. “We have so many things that are brand new, but sometimes it is nice to sort of step back a little bit and just really celebrate your history.”

Eiler said, “I’ve always loved learning about one-room schoolhouses. So to save one and know that when I’m gone and everyone else here is gone, that it will be preserved is a dream come true.”

Plenty of money still needs to be raised for the park. If you would like to donate, please contact the West Lafayette Parks and Recreation Foundation or call Parks Superintendent Jan Fawley at 765-775-5112 to see how to get involved.

