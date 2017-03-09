Indiana communities clean up, make repairs after high winds

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana communities are cleaning up and making repairs after high winds damaged businesses, schools and homes.

The National Weather Service says wind gusts of between 50 and 65 mph buffeted the region for about eight hours Wednesday as a strong storm system swept across southern Canada.

Those winds forced the closure of a Meijer store in the far northeastern Indiana city of Angola after its roof was damaged and a natural gas leak was detected.

Lincoln Elementary School in Fort Wayne suffered similar roof and gas line damage. The school was closed Thursday while crews prepped for repairs.

The winds forced firefighters responding to a fire at a Goshen company that makes custom wooden doors and mouldings to pull back after gusty conditions intensified the flames.

