Mild winter conditions contribute to thousands in savings for Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A mild winter has contributed to thousands of dollars in savings for the city of Lafayette for the 2016 calendar year. That money will now help build the city’s rainy day fund.

“It’s been warmer and I’ve enjoyed walking outside,” said Ryan Rollins.

Walking outside, especially down Main Street in Lafayette, is something Ryan Rollins enjoys. So he has no complaints this winter.

“The temperature changes have been positive,” said Rollins.

The mild winter has also been positive for the city of Lafayette.

“When the weather is mild, there is definitely a significant savings to the city,” said Mayor Tony Roswarski.

The significant savings come from conditions in 2016. They will now go into the city’s rainy day fund.

“We transferred $200,000 to that rainy day fund. A significant amount of that money come from the fact that we had some mild weather, like we’re experiencing this year, that allowed us to have some savings,” said Roswarski.

Roswarski said the city saved in overtime, fuel and maintenance of snow plows. He said because of set contracts, the city didn’t necessarily save as much in salt.

“Those contracts do require that we still buy 80 percent of what we ordered. They have to do that to protect themselves, we understand that. But we will save some money on salt and certainly be able to stockpile,” said Roswarski.

Roswarski said anytime money is added to the rainy day fund, it’s a good thing.

“When we started, there was only $11,400 in the rainy day fund and we have it up to about $4 million now. So, that’s very important as you look at our bond rating, as you look at the stability of local government and we try to sell our community for economic development,” said Roswarski.

As far as 2017 goes, Roswarski is hopeful the city will continue to save.

Residents are hopeful the worst of winter is behind us.

“I like the mild winter. But I don’t know what’s coming because it’s still not over with yet,” said Christa Jackson.

“Haven’t had to scrape off the dash as much, so that’s been nice,” said Rollins.

