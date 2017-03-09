Mild winter helps city of Lafayette save money

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — While it’s been a mild winter so far in 2017, similar conditions in 2016 have saved the city of Lafayette thousands of dollars.

When we don’t see significant amounts of snow, the city saves. It’s all thanks to mild conditions in 2016.

On Monday, the Lafayette City Council voted to transfer $200,000 from the general fund to the rainy day fund.

Mayor Tony Roswarski says the city saved in overtime, fuel and maintenance of snowplows. He said because of set contracts, the city didn’t necessarily save as much in salt.

But Roswarski said any time money is added to the rainy day fund, it’s a good thing.

“When we started, there was only $11,400 in the rainy day fund, and we have it up to about $4 million now,” Roswarski said. “So that’s very important as you look at our bond rating, as you look at the stability of local government, and we try to sell our community for economic development.”

As far as 2017 goes, Roswarski is hopeful the city will continue to save. He said crews assigned to the night shift at the street department for winter snow removal have already been moved back to days.

