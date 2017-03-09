Need a prom dress, but can’t afford it? Visit Gown Town on Friday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — For the eighth year, Gown Town is helping girls in the community get ready for prom.

K-105 FM and B-1029 FM have collected prom dresses from their listeners and are giving area girls a prom dress who might not otherwise be able to afford one.

The event has grown from about 800 dresses the first year to between 2,500-3,000 gowns this year.

Organizers say the goal every year is give away as many dresses as they have donated that year.

“We had heard there was a need for prom dresses, specifically for girls who couldn’t afford a prom dress,” Neuhoff Media Operations Manager Shamus said. “And we just kind of asked the listeners the first year, ‘If you have any prom dresses, [and] you’re probably not going to wear them again, would you please donate them and we’ll set this up?’ And it just kind of exploded since.”

Gown Town offers dresses in all shapes, sizes and colors.

“We’ve learned a lot about prom dresses over the last eight years,” Shamus said. “So we have it divided up into three areas for the girls so they, at least, can start in one area when they come in.”

The event will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Lafayette Marketplace, off of State Road 38 East, near the old K-Mart store.

