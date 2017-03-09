Posters at GOP congressman’s office tell him to kill self

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A spokeswoman for an eastern Indiana Republican congressman says threatening posters have been placed at one of his field offices telling him to “Save America — Kill Yourself.”

Spokeswoman Molly Gillaspie says the 10 posters with the wording above and below a photograph of Rep. Luke Messer were found by staff placed around a window of his Muncie office on Tuesday.

Gillaspie says the Muncie Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police Department are investigating the incident.

She declined to comment Wednesday on what might have motivated the threat but Republican members of Congress have encountered crowds of concerned and, at times, raucous voters, pressing for explanations of President Donald Trump’s plans for health care, immigration policies and cabinet appointees, among other topics.