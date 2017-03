DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The family of one of the two teens killed in Delphi last month will speak publicly for the first time.

Mobile app users click here to access the stream.

A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Carroll County Courthouse. State police say Liberty German’s family will join investigators at the conference.

The event will air on WLFI.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...