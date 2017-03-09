Woman gets time served in Indianapolis quadruple homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis woman has been sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with a quadruple slaying during an Indianapolis drug house robbery.

A judge sentenced 23-year-old Samantha Bradley to a total of 30 years, with 24 years suspended, under a plea agreement in which she agreed to testify against three co-defendants in the February 2014 shooting deaths of Walter Burnell, Jacob Rodemich, Kristy Sanchez and Hayley Navarro.

Having already has served three years’ incarceration, with good time credit, Bradley is expected to be released soon and placed on probation. She also must complete 400 hours of community service.

Alleged triggerman Kenneth Rackemann is currently serving four consecutive life sentences without parole, and two others are serving sentences of 55 years and 44 years.