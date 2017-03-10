$435M Powerball jackpot winner comes forward Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The winner of the $435 million Powerball jackpot has come forward to the Hoosier Lottery, and the news will be made public late Monday afternoon.

Join us on WLFI.com Monday at 4 p.m. as we host a live stream of the Hoosier Lottery press conference, where officials will announce the winner of the multimillion-dollar jackpot.

The event takes place at the Ivy Tech Culinary and Conference Center, 2820 N. Meridian St., in Indianapolis.

As News 18 previously reported, the winning ticket was purchased in Lafayette at the Super Test on the corner of Sagamore Parkway and State Road 38.

Employees with the store were feeling like winners too; the store will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket.

This jackpot is the seventh largest in Powerball history.

