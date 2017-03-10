Harrison jazz band ranked top 8 in state

TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WLFI) — A local high school jazz band is celebrating being ranked one of the top eight groups of its kind in Indiana.

Harrison High School’s jazz band was selected to compete in the Indiana State School Music Association’s State Jazz Competition. It qualified after competing in ISSMA’s district competition on Saturday.

This is the second year for the state contest and the first year Harrison applied to be in the running. The group of 22 students have been working on three pieces of music since before winter break.

Those involved said it’s just an honor to be selected and see their hard work pay off.

“We were excited,” said band director Steve Cotten. “It’s nice to be recognized and we’ve had a lot of good jazz bands over the years here at Harrison. So, I think on behalf of all of them, it’s nice to be recognized.”

Senior band member Shelby Marvin said, “We’re all really proud of each other and how hard we’ve worked for it. So, I’m just ready to go and have fun and whatever happens, happens.”

The band will compete on March 17 at North Central High School.

Although the bands will not be ranked from one to eight, a top honor band will be selected.

