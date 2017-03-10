Here at home, fans back the Black and Gold

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Here at home, some fans were pulling for a win during their lunch hour. Even though the Boilermakers lost, these fans say they’re still confident in the Purdue men’s basketball team.

“This is definitely a college town and we’re here to support our Boilers,” Purdue fan Paul Cramer said.

Thirteenth-ranked, top-seeded Purdue tipped off for the 20th annual Big Ten Tournament in Washington, D.C Friday afternoon.

Here at home, dozens packed into restaurants around Greater Lafayette to watch the Boilers take on the Michigan Wolverines. One of those venues was D.T. Kirby’s, where Isabelle Garrison is the assistant manager.

“Everybody’s been really excited that Purdue’s doing well and we’ve been busy consistently for all the games,” Garrison said.

Cramer added, “There’s a lot of energy, and excitement and hope. They can feel it on there on their court from us here.”

Boiler fan Dave Schleppenbach also stopped by for lunch with the game.

“Everybody’s been up for the game, clapping and cheering, and pretty loud, and pretty excited. It’s a great environment to watch a sports game here,” he said.

He said win or lose, he still has Purdue’s back.

“They’ve had a great season and nobody can take that away from them,” Schleppenbach said.

Despite Friday’s loss, the Boilers are still in the NCAA Tournament.

“We still are in the tournament,” Garrison said. “We’re still looking good.”

We will know more on Purdue’s seeding after Sunday’s NCAA Selection Show, which will air right here on WLFI-TV following the Big Ten Tournament Championship.

