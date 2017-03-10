Man involved in card skimming plot sentenced

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man who pleaded guilty to his part in a credit card skimming plot will spend four years behind bars.

Quentin Creamer of Chicago was sentenced Wednesday. He admitted he’s the one who gave Mekeisha Roberts, a former West Lafayette McDonald’s employee, a card skimming device. He also says he’s the one who cloned the cards for them to use.

Through a plea deal, Creamer was sentenced to five years in total, with one year on probation. He must also pay about $3,200 in restitution to the victims, and $350 to the sheriff’s department to cover the cost of transporting him from Chicago.

