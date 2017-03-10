Mayors to compete at Lafayette Spinners basketball game

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — People have a chance to check out some friendly mayoral competition Friday and help support Lafayette’s wheelchair basketball team.

The Lafayette Spinners have been around for 40 years. The team is part of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association.

On Friday at Faith East Community Center on State Road 26, the Spinners will host a game that pits Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski against West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis.

As part of disabilities awareness month, they’ll also play an exhibition game with players from the Wabash Center.

“It is a blast!” Spinners player Brian Pike said. “We have a cast of really awesome characters. We’ve got really good teamwork, and its been a lot of fun.”

The cost to get in is $5 per person or $10 per family. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and is scheduled to last until 8:30 p.m.

Proceeds help the team defray equipment and operating expenses.

