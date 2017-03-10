Murder charge filed against daughter after mother dies of injuries

An amended charge of murder was filed Friday against a northern Indiana woman, who police believe beat her 85-year-old mother on Tuesday.

Investigators confirmed to News 18’s South Bend affiliate, WSBT-TV, 85-year-old Mary Claypool passed away late Thursday night. They say 59-year-old Annette Beedle admitted to assaulting her mother with a fire extinguisher at a home in Mishawaka.

Beedle initially faced attempted murder charges, but a spokesperson with the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office said a murder charge had been filed on Friday.

Beedle was set to be arraigned Friday afternoon on the murder charge. However, an initial hearing is now set for March 23.

An autopsy on Claypool is scheduled for Saturday.

