Northbound Hoosier Heartland closed for semi rollover in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office is working to clear the scene of a semi rollover on the Hoosier Heartland Highway.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the Colburn area between Lafayette and Delphi.

Northbound lanes are currently closed, as crews work to remove the semi. It’s not yet clear how long that could take.

Tippecanoe County dispatch says they believe the semi was the only vehicle involved, and no one was seriously hurt.

A cause for the crash is not immediately available.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...