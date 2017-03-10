Purdue faces Michigan in Big Ten Tourney

WASHINGTON (WLFI) — After earning a double-bye in this year’s Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, it’s finally time on Friday for the top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers to take the court. They play against the Michigan Wolverines – a team that beat the Boilers last month.

Michigan comes into the tourney hot. They’ve won four out of their last five games, including Thursday’s take down of Illinois 75-55 in the Second Round of the Big Ten Tourney. Not to mention, the Wolverines handed the Boilers their worse loss of the season, 82-70, on Feb. 25.

Michigan faces Purdue on Friday at noon.

Purdue head coach Matt Painter told Sports 18 his team is ready for the Wolverines.

“Play hard. It’s one of the those things you talk a lot as a coach. You got to be able to go out there and compete, and also give yourself a chance,” he said. “For us, when we take care of the basketball and get quality possessions, it really helps us set our defense.”

Sports 18 will have full coverage from the game in D.C. with highlights and postgame reaction, all coming up on News 18 at Five and Six.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...