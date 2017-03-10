Sahara the Cat – Pet of the Week for March 10

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Meet the Almost Home Humane Society’s Pet of the Week for Friday, March 10, 2017.

Sahara is a 4-year-old domestic shorthair mix who enjoys nuzzling, purring and exploring.

Almost Home representatives said Sahara would do well in a calm or semi-active home that will let her adjust to her new environment at her own pace.

As this week’s Pet of the Week, Sahara’s adoption fee is waived with a donation. Watch this sweet gal interact with our News 18 crew and see if you would like to give her a forever home.

Sahara and her other friends are available for adoption at the Almost Home Humane Society — open Tuesday-Friday, noon to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m.

For more information on adopting a new pet, go to the Almost Home Humane Society’s website.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...