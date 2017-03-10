Tickets now available for Food Finders Blue Jean Ball

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Nearly one in seven people in our community suffer from some sort of food insecurity. Food Finders is working to combat that statistic.

Food Finders held its annual Blue Jean Ball press conference at the food resource and education center Friday morning. In their newly finished food education teaching kitchen, sponsors of the event outlined why it is so important to give back to organizations like Food Finders.

A successful capital campaign just gave food finders a new facility including a demonstration kitchen to help teach people how to become self-sufficient in their own kitchens. But CEO Katy Bunder says they still need other funds to help staff and stock their the education center.

“It’s often like with fundraising. It’s sometimes easier to get a truck than someone to drive it, and it’s the same way for this building. When you have this wonderful demonstration kitchen, but no food to cook and no one to demonstrate it’s not very helpful,” said Bunder.

The Blue Jean Ball is still over a month away, but tickets are on sale now.

The event will be held at the Beck Agriculture Center on U.S. 52 in West Lafayette. There will be a silent auction as well as a live auction later in the evening. Barbecue will be served and don’t forget your dancing shoes because a DJ will be on site pumping out tunes for your listening pleasure.

