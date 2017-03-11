Boilermakers split on day two

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Purdue Sports) —

Game One – USC Upstate

After taking two steps forward yesterday with two wins, Purdue (5-17) turned took one step back falling to USC Upstate (21-4) 7-0 in the first game of the day in Clearwater, Florida.

Maddie Damon (3-5) started the game for the Boilermakers coming off her one-hit shutout victory yesterday over USF but the result was not the same as she gave up five hits and surrendered two walks in just two innings of work. The Spartans managed to score six runs (three unearned) in the first two innings to take control of the game and did not look back. An error with two outs from Maya Hughes in center field kept the inning alive and allowed two runs to score extending the USC Upstate lead.

USC Upstate added to their lead in the second from a 2-RBI single into left field from their three-hole hitter, Karla Beasley after another error from Purdue allowed the Spartans to keep the inning alive.

Holly McKinnon was near perfect in the circle for USC Upstate as she hurled 6.0 innings scattering three hits while shutting out the Boilermakers as she improved to 10-2 on the season.

Kaitylnn Moody provided excellent relief for the Boilermakers going 5.0 innings giving up only one hit with five strikeouts. That is now back-to-back great performances in as many days from Moody as her last appearance was a complete game victory over Saint Joseph’s.

Game Two – Villanova

Purdue (6-17) bounces back from a loss with a 2-0 shutout victory over Villanova (7-6) behind the pitching performance of Kaitlynn Moody.

After that bats were dormant in game one of the day against USC Upstate, they quickly woke up for the Boilermakers in the first inning against Villanova. Maya Hughes and Kristen Hoppman both singled to start the inning and Mallory Baker hit a ball to the left side which set up a 2-RBI double to right center from Alexa Binckes to get the scoring started for Purdue.

Purdue gained momentum after the third frame when Mallory Baker made an incredible catch at first base followed by Lexi Huffman knocking down a hard hit ball at third base and firing across the diamond for out number three. Maya Hughes led the Boilermakers going 3-3 on the day scoring one run improving her season batting average to .378.

Kaitlynn Moody shined for the Boilermakers inside the circle for the second consecutive game and day. Moody pitched the final 5.0 innings against USC Upstate and picked up right where she left off starting the game against Villanova. The sophomore transfer from IUPUI threw a complete game earning her third win of the season as she allowed only two hits while striking out five. In the 12 innings Moody threw Saturday she gave up only five hits, one run and struck out 10 batters.

The Boilermakers return for one more game in the Under Armour Showcase tomorrow in Clearwater, Florida against Mount Saint Mary’s at 9 a.m. before heading out to Honolulu, Hawaii for the Rainbow Wahine Classic.

