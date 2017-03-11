Cars zoom down the strip in scout’s annual Pinewood Derby race

ROSSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Racing season is officially underway and several young scouts tested their sets of wheels Saturday afternoon.

Rossville Cub Scout Pack 337’s annual Pinewood Derby was held inside of Rossville’s auxiliary gym.

The scouts have spent the last four to six weeks assembling the perfect racer to try and get the fastest time down the track.

They build their cars from scratch, starting with just a block of wood, axels and four wheels.

It takes a lot of work to build their cars, but that work is half of the fun.

However, it’s not just about the Pinewood Derby when you’re in the scouts.

“Our den is a little young to be cutting,” said Bear Den Leader Adrian Tedder. “When they go through and pick a design, make it out how they want it and tweak it, those are my favorite things about it.”

“How you build the cars and get what design you want,” Cub Scout Max Tedder. “Right now, I was trying to make a design like a Camaro, but it didn’t turn out like a Camaro. It kind of looked like a duck. That’s what my dad said.”

They said it’s a good way to learn the things you wouldn’t get the chance to in school.

