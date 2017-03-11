Lafayette man faces multiple counts of child molestation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man faces multiple felony charges for child molestation.

Court documents say 40-year-old Elias Rosales is accused of molesting a child less than 14-years-old.

It reportedly happened sometime between the end of December and the beginning of March.

He was arrested at a Lafayette home on March 2.

Rosales is charged with two counts of information of child molesting and information of attempted child molesting.

He’s being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

