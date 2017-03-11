Lafayette Spinners get some help from the mayors to raise awareness

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – It was showdown between rivals and friends Friday night. The cities of Lafayette and West Lafayette took to the hardwood for a friendly game of wheelchair basketball. It’s all to support the Lafayette Spinners during Disability Awareness Month.

“I’ll get the ball to anybody that’s in my eye sight, as long as I can throw it far enough to get it to ya,” said West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis to his wheelchair basketball team.

Dennis talked strategy with the Roundabouts moments before tip-off.

“We have some experience coming back this year. A lot of the guys have done this a time or two,” said Dennis.

The Roundabouts faced off against Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski’s team, the Marquis.

The Lafayette Spinners hosted Friday night’s games. The team first played in a exhibition game. Then it was time for tip-off for the two cities.

Lafayette Spinners Team Representative Mathew Bowman said the annual event is a way to raise awareness.

“Everybody on our team has a disability of some sort. What we do is we show everybody how we play and how tough we can play and how easy, I guess you could say, we make it look and then we get these guys in the chairs and it’s like, ‘This is harder than it looks,'” explained Bowman.

“You really do get to realize some of the challenges folks with disabilities actually have. Often times, we do things in local government to make sure that their quality of life is as high as can be. And yet, there are still things that they’re challenged with,” said Dennis.

The event also raises money for the team’s equipment because Bowman says it can rough at times.

“The wheelchairs, the spokes for the wheelchairs, the tires themselves, we need new tubes for them every now and then, so the proceeds really help in making sure that we have proper equipment that’s up to date,” said Bowman.

West Lafayette won this year, 26-18.

