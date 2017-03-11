Monticello hosts 17th annual Lakes Area Home and Garden show

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday kicked off the 17th annual Lakes Area Home and Garden show.

For free, visitors get the chance to check out the latest products and services for their home. More than 90 vendors are showcased at the Best Western PLUS Brandywine Complex in Monticello.

Organizer Kevin Page said anything you could want for your home and garden can be found at the show. Vendors include landscapers, roofing and plumbing services and much more.

“It’s more a meet and greet for the people in the community come out,” Page said. “We get the lakes people come down from Chicago and Indianapolis who have cottages here and they’ll come to the home and gardens show to see what’s being offered new this year.”

The show will be open again from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

