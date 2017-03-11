Pork cook-off benefit held in honor of Delphi teens

BURLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — Community support for Abby Williams and Libby German continued Saturday at Beck’s Family Restaurant.

The pork cook-off in Burlington was held in honor of the Delphi teens. It cost $10 to enter and Indiana Packers donated all the pork.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to be able to have an event like this to be able to help support the family when they’re needing it the most,” said Volunteer Abigail Clairborne.

Dozens of raffle prizes were donated for the event. Kids could have their face painted and a live band performed.

All proceeds will be given to the account set up in Abby and Libby’s name.

