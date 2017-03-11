Smoke alarm blitz takes over Delphi

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Delphi Firefighters and American Red Cross Volunteers went door to door Saturday afternoon. The goal is to help save lives in case a fire breaks out in someones home.

They asked residents if they have working smoke detectors. If not, firefighters would install new ones or check and change the batteries in old ones.

Firefighters stressed that batteries should be changed in smoke detectors every 10 years.

The volunteers also went over a fire safety checklist to prevent home fires and plan fire escape routes.

If someone was not home a door hanger was left. It had information on how to receive the free smoke detector check and installation.

One of the hundreds of people to have a smoke detector installed today was Delphi resident Norman Johnson.

“I think it’s really nice for them to do that,”said Johnson. “Something like that don’t happen everyday. I don’t think.”

More than 400 smoke detectors were installed in Delphi. The next smoke alarm blitz will happen on March 18 in Buck Creek.

