St. Patrick’s Day kicks off early in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – St. Patrick’s Day festivities kicked off a little early in West Lafayette.

Hundreds of people came out for the annual Nine Irish Brothers St. Patrick’s Day parade this morning.

The parade itself didn’t last long as it only spanned about 100 feet and lasted five minutes.

Following that, the crowd was invited to stick around and enjoy food, drinks and live music.

This marks the ninth year for the event.

Nine Irish Brothers owner Jerry O’Bryan said this is an opportunity to come out and enjoy each other’s company.

“Irish people, generally speaking, like everybody,” said O’Bryan. “So it’s really a good time and that’s what we have here and I can’t tell you how heartwarming it is because people, sometimes you don’t even know, they come up and hug you and say ‘Thank you for doing this’ it’s a good time.” Both Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski and West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis were on hand.

