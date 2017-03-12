Federal case against former Logansport Trellborg site closed

LOGANSPORT, Ind.(WLFI) — A federal case involving a former plant in Logansport has been closed.

U.S. District Court Judge Rudy Lozano approved an agreement to close the case involving the former Trellborg site.

The case was filed by the previous mayoral administration.

Mayor Dave Kitchell said the focus can now be put on redeveloping the site for future use.

Trellborg moved its operations in Logansport to Peru before closing down. The site is one of the largest vacant areas on the west side of Logansport.

