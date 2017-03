LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is facing charges following a 2016 arrest that left a pregnant woman injured.

Terrance Williams, 20, is charged with two counts of battery. He also faces one count of invasion of privacy.

In March of 2016, officers were sent to a residence on North 26th Street for a domestic battery call.

Upon arrival, the victim told officers Williams had been throwing her around the residence.

Williams sentence date will be set this Friday.

