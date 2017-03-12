Lafayette man charged in connection to 2016 drug bust

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One of five people arrested in a major drug bust in Lafayette last March has been charged in Tippecanoe County.

Zackary Smith, 26, faces six felony charges including dealing a controlled substance, dealing marijuana and possession of a narcotic.

He also faces three misdemeanor drug charges.

Smith and four others were arrested on March 10, 2016. That’s after an anonymous tip led police to a home in the 300 block of Waterford Court.

Officers said they found almost 600 grams of marijuana, 45 grams of T-H-C and 129 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

They also recovered more than $10,000.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...