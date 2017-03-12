Lafayette Police Department debuts new podcast

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Lafayette Police Department is taking to some nontraditional measures to reach out to residents.

“We thought a podcast, that format, might give us a chance to talk more in length of some of the problems that we see or some of the things that are going on in the community,” Sgt. Scott Galloway said.

Galloway and Lt. Brian Gossard will host the monthly podcast known as “Inside the Squad.”

The half an hour episode is recorded at MatchBOX Coworking Studio.

It will feature special guests, entertain listener questions, give crime prevention tips and what’s going on inside the department.

Galloway said Chief Patrick Flannelly came up with the idea.

“The way we want to do this is have it be fun for people to listen to and then also be informative,” said Galloway.

“We’re sitting around a large table with recording equipment and we’re just talking about what’s going on,” Gossard said.

The first episode features Flannelly talking about crime statistics.

Sgt. Will Carpenter also chimed in chatting up traffic issues.

Lafayette resident Jayde Gray is on board with LPD’s efforts.

“Podcasts are kind of a popular thing especially with people my age so it kind of is a good approach to get to them,” said Gray.

Resident Robert Turner loves the idea.

“I don’t know how this could not be a positive idea,” Turner said. “If people have concerns, if people have questions accountability is what it’s all about so if we can hold somebody, maybe somewhat accountable to ask questions to get questions answered that’s a big old W for everybody.”

“We’d like to see as many people subscribe and download us as possible and definitely give us feedback on ways we can improve. We’re always looking for ways to improve and tell us what you think,” said Gossard.

You can listen to the first episode here.

